2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $136,500

Well kept two bedroom bungalow with fenced backyard. Living room/ dining room combo has neutral carpet. Kitchen has brand new linoleum and all appliances stay. Two bedrooms have gorgeous hardwood floors. Full bath on main is has tile floor tile surround tub and shower and newer vanity. Rec room down. Half bath down. Cedar closet in basement. Laundry shoot is convenient. New gutters and downspouts. Newer storage shed is included. Freshly painted thru out!! Hurry to see this ready to move in home!!!!