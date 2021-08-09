2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $137,500

Creampuff 2+ bedroom 1 bath Bungalow in Morningside. Original hardwood floors and crown molding though out. Both bedrooms are on the main floor with the bathroom conveniently centrally located. Updated kitchen, new bath and surround. Downstairs space can be used as and office, Livingroom or non conforming bedroom ( no egress). Vinyl siding with newer windows. Outside you will find beautiful landscaping on a level lot with privacy fence and sandbox in the backyard. Dethatched 1 stall garage with paved alley and ample parking. Sellers are offering $2,500 in closing costs. You don`t want to miss this !!!!