 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $138,500

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $138,500

Very cute and updated 2 br, 1 bath home in great Morningside neighborhood. .28 acre fenced lot has excellent street access, or alley access, and plenty of room to build your dream garage. Wonderful natural light floods the open living spaces. This home also offers permanent siding, updated windows, and all kitchen appliances along with washer/dryer. Radon mitigation system is in place. Spacious, bright kitchen walks out to the large deck overlooking the back yard. Finished basement is a walkout and has second bedroom. Lower level also offers a finished family room, laundry room, and great closet/storage area. So many good things, along with awesome Morningside neighborhood makes this home very welcoming. Shown by appointment. Please give notice.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City traffic stop turns up 13 pounds of cocaine

Sioux City traffic stop turns up 13 pounds of cocaine

An Arizona man faces federal charges after authorities found nearly 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car during a traffic stop. Officers also seized $1,000 in cash, a cellphone, iPad tablet and other documents as evidence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News