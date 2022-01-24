2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $138,500

Very cute and updated 2 br, 1 bath home in great Morningside neighborhood. .28 acre fenced lot has excellent street access, or alley access, and plenty of room to build your dream garage. Wonderful natural light floods the open living spaces. This home also offers permanent siding, updated windows, and all kitchen appliances along with washer/dryer. Radon mitigation system is in place. Spacious, bright kitchen walks out to the large deck overlooking the back yard. Finished basement is a walkout and has second bedroom. Lower level also offers a finished family room, laundry room, and great closet/storage area. So many good things, along with awesome Morningside neighborhood makes this home very welcoming. Shown by appointment. Please give notice.