2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $139,000

Have you been looking for that 'move in ready' home that doesn't cost a fortune??? Here you go!! This home is close to Briar Cliff and all the shopping on Hamilton blvd. It's been lovingly cared for and is now ready for you. This home has a new kitchen, new flooring throughout the main level, new paint, newer windows, new plumbing, and new appliances. It's just looking for a new owner. The attached one stall garage has room for a truck plus lawnmower or whatever you want to store in front area. Walking into the house from the garage without being subject to the weather is the BEST feeling!! Going into the kitchen you will find tile flooring, new counters, sink, cabinets, lighting, and backsplash. The bedrooms have plenty of space and the bathroom has great storage, a new faucet and vanity and has been nicely updated. Heading down into the basement you'll find a great open space with newer carpet and an area to make an extra bedroom, craft room, or just a hang out area. This basement is perfect for a pool table, foosball, darts, and anything else you can think of to entertain guests. The laundry area has lots of space for storage and is ready to go if you wish to put in another bathroom. This unique home is made of solid t & g 4x4s. It is efficient and pretty soundproof. Walking into the back yard you'll find plenty of space for a huge garden or flowers, a pool, pets, or kids all tucked in with a newer privacy fence. You will love the welcoming feel of the solid wood ceilings upstairs and down. Don't let this one get away!!!