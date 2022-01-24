2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $139,950

Charming Leeds bungalow with much to offer. This appealing property has beautiful oak floors and oak trim thru out the main floor. Additionally the home boasts new windows, newer roof, and vinyl siding. The seller also added an attractive privacy fence in the backyard space. There is a finished dormer upstairs that provides a potential third bedroom, and a large enclosed front porch. The basement space is clean and offers a lot of potential for future finish. Great opportunity here...don't miss out!