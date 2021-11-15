2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $139,995

Ranch home in riverside with many major updates situated on a large double lot. The current owner recently updated the entire exterior of this home including new roof, siding, soffits, and fascia. Other updates include a newly finished breezeway, all new flooring, remodeled bath, and vinyl windows. The large two stall garage also includes a workshop area. This property includes 2 beds, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, and living area. Entertain your guests with the multiple outdoor decks and private backyard.