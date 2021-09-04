2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $140,000

Stylish, new construction home with down payment assistance available to those that meet the income eligibility requirements. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a single car garage. The kitchen has Shaker style cabinetry with an island, and appliances including fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The open concept floor plan is bright and inviting, with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room, living room, and bathroom, with carpet in the bedrooms. The basement has an egress window for future finish of an additional bedroom, bathroom, and living room. All inquiries and offers should be submitted with City of Sioux City Preapplication Form. Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Iowa.