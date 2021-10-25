2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $140,000

Check out this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Split~Level Home on the Northside!! You walk into the Family Room with all of its Natural Light and is Open to the Kitchen. The Kitchen has a Great Bar Eating Area and was Recently Remodeled. There are 2 Bedroom on the Main Level, both with Big Double Closets. The Full Bathroom on the Main Level has plenty of Extra Storage and Space. Downstairs you have a Full Bathroom/Laundry, and another room that could be a Family Room, Workout Room, or just storage room. Outside you have a Deck area and a Fully Fenced in Backyard..