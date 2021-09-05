Move in Ready!!!! Fresh Paint on outside of House!!!! Great Location in the heart of Morningside. Nice Bungalow with Charming Craftsman features. Front porch has a nice swing great for relaxing with a book. Upon entering living room you'll find original natural woodwork with freshly painted walls, new carpet and newer light fixtures. Spacious dining area with craftsman windows that allow lots of natural light. Down the hall are two bedrooms and a full updated bath. New Flooring \paint throughout. Kitchen has oak cabinets with tile back splash and modern counter-tops. Nice eat-in area and small entry way in from side door to make getting in and out of detached single car garage easy. Super clean basement. New Gutters with leaf guard installed when they bought it. Buyer agent to very all measurements..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $140,900
