Solid 50s ranch home on corner lot in Morningside! Great location near the new Spalding school, close to Gordon Drive's HyVee plaza, and easy access to Morningside Avenue. Same owner since the 80s. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, as well as under the living room carpet. New this last year is the shower/tub insert. Level backyard with patio. Tuck-under 1 stall garage with entry to laundry room. Measurements approximate, buyer or buyer's agent to verify.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $145,000
