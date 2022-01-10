2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $145,000

Very clean bungalow home with deck overlooking fenced in back yard. Oversized, detached two car garage with new garage door 2020. Workshop area attached to the garage for the handy person. (15 x 16) HeShed or SheShed possibilities. Enclosed front porch welcomes you in to the living room. The kitchen was updated in 2010 with custom cabinets from Pioneer Cabinets and solid surface counters. Lots of cabinets and a pantry. Corner seating area with storage and solid surface table. The two bedrooms have an adjoining full bathroom. Lower level has a large family room area, a 3/4 bathroom with a large closet with shelves and rods updated in 2007. Storage area off the family room. 3 x 6 cedar closet in the laundry room area. Some new windows in 2008. New shingles 2017. New vinyl siding 2009..