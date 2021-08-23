 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $147,500

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $147,500

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $147,500

Run, don't walk, to check out this clean and updated bungalow in a great Morningside location!! 2+ bedrooms, 1.5 bath with a single car garage. Fresh paint & flooring, sits on a corner lot with a driveway, garage, and access to plenty of street parking! The location has quick access to get wherever you need to go! *Buyer and/or Buyer's agent to verify all room dimensions

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News