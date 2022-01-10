Come and take a look at this completely updated 2+ bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Morningside!! New flooring, paint, and light fixtures throughout. Large mudroom\laundry room, white cabinets in the spacious kitchen that opens up to the dining and living room, master bedroom with master bath along with an additional main floor bed and bath. Upstairs dormer is semi finished and could easily be finished off for an additional bedroom or living space. Large detached 2 stall garage and an additional shed for extra storage. Seller is a licensed Realtor in the state of Iowa...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $147,500
