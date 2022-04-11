 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $148,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $148,000

Great Morningside property that has been well maintained. Newer roof and HVAC. Oak wood work in living and dining rooms. There is a dormer up~stairs for potential 3rd bedroom. The basement is clean and offers a shower and vanity with a double sink. The new owners will enjoy the front and back enclosed porch areas. Additionally there is an attached garage with a deck on top as well as a fenced in yard..

