Beautifully refinished 2 bedroom family home. This home offers new siding and windows in 2015, a new roof in 2017, newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, custom cabinets and a walk-in pantry, newly remodeled bathroom, hardwood floors refinished throughout 3 large walk-in closets, dining room, central air, dishwasher, microwave, stove and fridge, water softener, electric or gas hook ups for appliances, drinking water system, updated all plumbing, and original woodwork throughout the house. Concrete basement with lots of storage space and laundry areas. The front yard is landscaped and the retaining wall was replaced recently. There is a large fenced in back yard with new landscaping and a concrete patio, 2 car detached garage, 2 extra parking spaces next to the garage, all off a paved and lighted alley. There is a 10x11 shed attached to the garage and an additional fenced off area that is landscaped and was used for an above ground pool and a firepit. this home sits on a nice quiet street, with many other family owned homes..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $148,500
