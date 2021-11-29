Hurry to see this whimsical, loaded with charm, two bedroom, 1 bath, bungalow on a private, wooded, half acre lot. Gorgeous hardwood plank floors on main. Beautiful woodwork and two lead glass windows. One in formal dining other in living room. Hand painted linoleum floor in kitchen is outstanding. Full bath on main has make up area. Master bedroom has french doors. Basement could be finished with its high ceilings. Wonderful 3 season porch off the front of the house. Convenient mudroom off the back door. New roof shingles in 2020 and new furnace and central air in 2016. Radon system was installed in 2017. Single car garage. Plenty of room on property to build large garage if you like!! Great well cared for one of a kind home!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $149,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Claims were that the officer's action claims violated both Iowa and U.S. constitutional rights to due process:
Neubaum, 18, is charged with 10 counts of 3rd-degree sexual abuse for the alleged sexual assault of 6 girls and forced sexual contact with a 7th.
HARLAN, Iowa — Richard and Angela Buman wanted their restaurant to be known for prime rib and steaks.
Brian Stephenson bought the winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive, and claimed his prize Monday.
The new version of “The Waltons’ Homecoming” looks like it was done as a Hallmark Channel movie.
WATCH NOW: Austin Johnson, Ryan Cole step up in Morningside's emphatic quarterfinal win over Kansas Wesleyan
SIOUX CITY — While one of the mainstays of the Morningside University offense was out with an injury, another had his welcome back party at El…
SIOUX CITY -- Inspired by a 2019 holiday visit to New York City, Cheryl Wells wanted to bring the excitement, joy and grandeur of a Big Apple …
First Team Offense
Milton Andrew Munson was a Nebraska native, Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, pharmacist, husband, father and a Husker fan wanting to see NU finally beat Iowa.