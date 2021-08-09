2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $149,995

Don't miss out on this ranch style home in a great Leeds location!! This property is situated on a flat lot with privacy to the back and abuts the city walking / biking trail. This spacious ranch features 2 large beds, 2 baths, eat in kitchen, four seasons room, main floor laundry, and a huge living room that opens to the kitchen. The HVAC has been updated and the exterior of the home is a maintenance free aluminum siding. Amenities also include an oversized detached 2 stall garage, private backyard, nice deck, and a storage shed. This home does need a little updating and is being sold as is..