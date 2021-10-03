2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $150,000

Cute, completely remodeled, 1910 bungalow in Morningside. With newer electrical, plumbing, HVAC, windows, roof and detached 2 stall garage this should be a maintenance free home for years to come. When you walk into the front porch and open the door to the living room you will realize the open concept!! The living/dining room combo make the fully updated eat-in-kitchen with new appliances the focal point and gathering place. The bathroom has a gorgeous corner shower and new vanity. Also on the main is the laundry room with washer/dryer included. Super simple living right here and much better than paying rent elsewhere!!!