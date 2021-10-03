Cute, completely remodeled, 1910 bungalow in Morningside. With newer electrical, plumbing, HVAC, windows, roof and detached 2 stall garage this should be a maintenance free home for years to come. When you walk into the front porch and open the door to the living room you will realize the open concept!! The living/dining room combo make the fully updated eat-in-kitchen with new appliances the focal point and gathering place. The bathroom has a gorgeous corner shower and new vanity. Also on the main is the laundry room with washer/dryer included. Super simple living right here and much better than paying rent elsewhere!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl.
SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.
SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are working to confirm the identity of a man who entered the Missouri River, Tuesday night.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Trial date scheduled for Muscatine woman who allegedly taped herself molesting a child and sold the video
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a boy.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police arrested a Jackson, Nebraska, man early Monday after a chase involving a stolen pickup truck.