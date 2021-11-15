Hurry to see this whimsical, loaded with charm, two bedroom, 1 bath, bungalow on a private, wooded, half acre lot. Gorgeous hardwood plank floors on main. Beautiful woodwork and two lead glass windows. One in formal dining other in living room. Hand painted linoleum floor in kitchen is outstanding. Full bath on main has make up area. Master bedroom has french doors. Basement could be finished with its high ceilings. Wonderful 3 season porch off the front of the house. Convenient mudroom off the back door. New roof shingles in 2020 and new furnace and central air in 2016. Radon system was installed in 2017. Single car garage. Plenty of room on property to build large garage if you like!! Great well cared for one of a kind home!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $152,500
