2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $154,950

Great find at an affordable price!! This cape cod is ready for new ownership and is move in ready!! Enjoy the large family room with hardwood floors, crown molding and one of a kind fireplace. Dining room with large windows allows for plenty of light. Two bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom are perfect for any family, however there is a dormer on the 2nd floor in almost ready condition to allow for more living space. This unique property is a must see with a gorgeous kitchen and open to a four season's room. The back yard is perfectly shaded, fenced, with a large deck and storage shed. Icing on this house cake... one car attached garage and brand new shingles!! Don't wait~..