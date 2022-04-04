2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $155,000

Cute 2+ bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style home in the middle of Morningside. This home has lots of low maintenance features including vinyl siding, steel roof, newer vinyl plank and tile flooring throughout much of the first floor. There`s all newer paint and carpet inside, and the home is ready to move in. Downstairs, the sellers have had new carpet installed, and there`s a non-conforming bedroom with no egress. Also, the furnace and air conditioner are only 2 years old. Outside the yard is flat and there is a detached one stall garage and plenty of off street parking. Seller is a licensed Real Estate Agent...