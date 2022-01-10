2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $155,000

Welcome home to this amazingly updated 2 bed and 1 bath home in Morningside. As you walk up to the front porch you will notice the easy to maintain vinyl siding, Walking into the front door you will have an area to drop off your coat and shoes. You will proceed into the nicely updated Livingroom that has plenty of space and opens up into the dining room. Located off of the dining room is the updated kitchen that has a large pantry. When heading up stairs, you will see the newly remodeled full bath with a double sink. Down the hall you have a large spare bedroom. At the end of the hall is the updated master bedroom. This home has a very nice flat backyard that has a large patio. The 2 car detached garage is located in the back with alley access. Come check this beautiful home out!!!!