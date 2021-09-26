 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $155,000

Beautiful ranch style house just a few blocks off of Hamilton Blvd. This property is located on a quiet street and shows off it's charm from the curb. When you walk into the house you will notice how open it is with the living room flowing to the dining area and newer kitchen with updated cupboards, granite countertops, and vinyl plank flooring. There are also 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom complete with a Bluetooth sound system. The main floor also boasts a spacious deck that stems off of the kitchen that overlooks the shaded backyard. The basement is also a great place to hangout with a wide open family room with plenty of storage in mind. There is also a large storage/utility/laundry room in the basement that features a walk-out to the backyard. This home has so much to offer!

