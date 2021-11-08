2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $157,500

Ready to move right in and call this one home? This Westside bungalow features some really great updates in the recent years so that you can just unpack and not lift a finger. Starting on the outside, as you pull up you will notice an oversized 2 stall garage that is actually attached through an enclosed walkway that leads right into the basement. On top of the garage, you will enjoy a newly sheetrocked 23x27 loft (2021) that has tons of potential for a workshop, kids’ playroom, in~home office, storage galore and more!! Between the house and garage you will find newly poured concrete (2021) with tons of outdoor space for entertaining or playing a game of basketball next to a new retaining wall (2020). Inside you will be welcomed by an open kitchen/living room concept with new carpeting throughout most of the main in the living room, hallways and one bedroom. You will also enjoy the completely remodeled bathroom on the main. Downstairs is where you will find the walk out to the garage and a potential third bedroom (no egress), along with lots of storage and a ¾ bath!!!