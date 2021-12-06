2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $157,500

Welcome to this bungalow home that sits on a level, fenced lot with a detached 2 car garage and extra parking pad off a paved alley. Enclosed porch leads to a large living room\dining room combo with carpet over wood floor, beamed ceiling and 2 ceiling fans. Kitchen has oak cabinets, all appliances stay and there is an area that could be used as an eating area. Off the kitchen is a convenient laundry area. An addition to the house was in the 80`s which enlarged the kitchen and enabled washer\dryer to be on the main floor. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the main floor. The lower level is unfinished and has lots of potential and storage. The fenced back yard leads to the detached 2 car garage (built 1983) with 220 wiring to garage and parking pad. Home has new shingles and awnings in 2018. Vinyl siding on both house and garage. Sold As Is..