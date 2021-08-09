 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $158,000

This Great home has 2 bedrooms (with large closets) 1 bath, 1 car garage located in a Morningside neighborhood, with a newly renovated kitchen and open living space. SS appliances including a 5 burner gas stove and warming oven are included!! Vaulted kitchen ceiling with under/over cabinet lighting, glass back splash. Gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Corner electric fireplace (with heat/remote). All window treatments stay. Off-alley parking for 3 vehicles in rear. Newer siding, windows and doors, a new roof in 2018. Plus, a cedar deck which offers plenty of entertaining and patio space. This home offers all this and much more!!!!

