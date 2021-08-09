2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $163,000

Cozy, Northside 2 bed/1 bath bungalow. This adorable, move~in ready home has so much upside!! The main floor features 2 bedrooms (another bedroom can be added with a door installed or could be used for a laundry room) with a full bath, a large living area that boasts plenty of natural lighting, a kitchen with newer cabinets, and a spacious mudroom. The basement features a family room, a den, a laundry area, and plenty of storage. This bungalow features a covered back deck that is perfect for summer nights and entertaining guests. It also features an oversized two stall detached garage (built in 1995). It sits on a level lot with a fully fenced in backyard. There is new flooring throughout the main floor, newer windows throughout the entire home, new carpet in the basement family room, newer vinyl siding, and a radon mitigation system that was installed in 2019. So much value and upside!!!