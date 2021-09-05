Charming home with many updates! This home provides permanent siding and a great fenced in backyard, back yard provides access to the garage and a great deck for entertaining. The double garage has an upper level for additional storage. This home also provides a lovely living room and dining area that is open, perfect for hosting! The bathroom has been updated with fresh paint and newer tile with two bedrooms on the main floor. The basement is currently used for a master suite, no egress, also could be used for a large family room. The bathroom in the lower level is filled with several updates! You don't want to miss this!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $165,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a man who died after his pickup truck went into the Missouri River on Saturday.
SIOUX CITY -- Dive crews recovered a pickup truck and the remains of its driver from the Missouri River Sunday morning.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for possessing a gun while selling marijuana.
DAKOTA CITY — Tyson Foods, by far the largest employer in metro Sioux City, is offering its front-line workers paid sick leave for the first t…
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.