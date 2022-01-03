 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $168,500

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This beautiful ranch home sits in the heart of Morningside, across the street from Sunnyside Elementary. Not far, just blocks away is East Middle and East High School. This house features Harwood floors, (in good shape) fireplace in the large family room to gather or entertain. Currently there is main floor laundry, plus can be moved back to the lower level. On the main floor there are 2 spacious bedrooms, full bath, laundry and kitchen. The lower level has a large laundry storage area, with a half bath included in this area. An additional family room down and a bedroom with no egress window. The heating\cooling, windows, and roof have been replaced in the last 5 years. Little TLC and this house could be everything you want it to be...

