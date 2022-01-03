LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This beautiful ranch home sits in the heart of Morningside, across the street from Sunnyside Elementary. Not far, just blocks away is East Middle and East High School. This house features Harwood floors, (in good shape) fireplace in the large family room to gather or entertain. Currently there is main floor laundry, plus can be moved back to the lower level. On the main floor there are 2 spacious bedrooms, full bath, laundry and kitchen. The lower level has a large laundry storage area, with a half bath included in this area. An additional family room down and a bedroom with no egress window. The heating\cooling, windows, and roof have been replaced in the last 5 years. Little TLC and this house could be everything you want it to be...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $168,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who spent and attempted to spend counterfeit $100 bills has been sentenced to prison.
LOS ANGELES – You won’t catch Arthur Duncan badmouthing Lawrence Welk.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been charged on suspicion of tricking a mother into handing over custody of her kids and paying nearly $1…
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell said Nodland and Sunnyside have historically performed well, but district-wide "it's a mixed bag."
While MercyOne is dealing with staffing issues, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's is almost full with patients.
SPRINGFIELD, S.D. -- A South Dakota prison inmate who was convicted in Union County has died.
Before Judge Tod Deck
The fire department has practiced rappelling from the bridge numerous times during training, but this was the first time they have used it in an actual rescue
Emma Laird had no idea where her character was headed when she read audition scenes for “Mayor of Kingstown.”
In business for more than 42 years, Sneaky's Chicken owner Dave Ferris has successfully fought back increased competition, a serious illness, …