 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,000

Solid home that has been well taken care of by the owners who raised their family. This homes traditional bungalow layout features 2 bedrooms on the main floor with original hardwood floor and 2 bathrooms one on the main and one in basement. The eat in kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. The backyard has nice flat gathering/entertainment area and leads to the 2 car garage. The basement has a bathroom, another room that has potential for additional bedroom (no egress) and an unfinished living area that is clean and ready to be finished. The home has newer windows. Sellers are including a 1 year home warranty from AHS...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News