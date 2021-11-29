2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,000

Solid home that has been well taken care of by the owners who raised their family. This homes traditional bungalow layout features 2 bedrooms on the main floor with original hardwood floor and 2 bathrooms one on the main and one in basement. The eat in kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. The backyard has nice flat gathering/entertainment area and leads to the 2 car garage. The basement has a bathroom, another room that has potential for additional bedroom (no egress) and an unfinished living area that is clean and ready to be finished. The home has newer windows. Sellers are including a 1 year home warranty from AHS...