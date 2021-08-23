2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,950

Charming home with many updates!! This home provides permanent siding and a great fenced in backyard, back yard provides access to the garage and a great deck for entertaining. The double garage has an upper level for additional storage. This home also provides a lovely living room and dining area that is open, perfect for hosting!! The bathroom has been updated with fresh paint and newer tile with two bedrooms on the main floor. The basement is currently used for a master suite, no egress, also could be used for a large family room. The bathroom in the lower level is filled with several updates!! You don`t want to miss this!!!