2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,950

Solid Dutch colonial home with so much charm in the details. Beautiful hardwood floors, welcoming front door niche, and arched doorways all make this home full of character. Several important updates done in 2021: Fresh exterior paint on the entire home and garage. Fresh paint on the front door and side door to the house. NEW garage door with opener!! Backyard is now fenced in!! The living room has hardwood floors, a wood~burner fireplace although current owner never used it, built in storage seat benches to each side of the fireplace. Hardwoods run through the spacious dining room with door to the deck. Tile floor in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances stay!! Eat in niche currently used as extra pantry/display with new white shelving added. Upstairs has the spacious main bedroom with huge windows and natural light, hardwood floors and more than enough room to hold a king size bed plus it has a great walk in closet!! The 2nd bedroom is generous with hardwoods and space for a desk or extra dresser. Full bath has a white tub/shower, updated vanity and sink, classy tiled floor, and lots of linen storage built in. Basement is dry and perfect for a workout area or storage or both. Laundry is in the basement and washer/dryer stay. Great backyard with large deck for grilling. Fully fenced and a new side door to the garage for easy access...