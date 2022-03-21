Pride of ownership shows with this property. Early updates include the vinyl siding, vinyl clad windows, shingles, and sliding door in the '90s. Deck replaced in 2017 with trex deck and steps. Gutter helmets 2007. Exterior work is done. Sitting on a corner lot, this home has had excellent care. Living room has newer paint and carpet. Dining room and kitchen has same maple style laminent flooring. White kitchen cabinets have new fronts, pullout drawers, (2017) stove\frig stay and table and stools stay. Off the dining room is patio door to the trex deck (10 x 16) Bedrooms have wood floors and double closets. If a third bedroom is needed on the main floor, seller will leave armoire that is in the basement. (currently that room is an office) Full bath on main floor. New paint Main floor and basement 2017. Lower level has: Family room, another office and half bath (updated 2007) Furnace replaced 2006, AC replaced 2017. Water heater 2019. Showings start: 3-18 at noon. Offers will be presented to seller 3-21 at 10:30 a.m. CLOSING AND POSSESSION APPROX June 1...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $170,000
