Adorable clean updated Morningside home a few blocks away from Morningside University. Two bedroom, 1 (recently renovated) bathroom, with a lot of natural light throughout. Backyard features privacy fencing, two storage sheds, a gazebo and beautiful established landscaping with lots of room to entertain. Full basement finished aside from mechanical\laundry room providing plenty of extra space!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 5-year-old Davenport girl who was dropped off by a school bus three miles from her home in 2007 now is a 20-year-old woman with questions.
DES MOINES -- In four years, every Iowan’s income would be taxed at 4 percent by the state under a new proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
SIOUX CITY -- When Barb Larimer washes, brushes or wrings the water out of her hair, a clump of the 50-year-old Sergeant Bluff woman's golden …
SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect is dead and a law enforcement official was injured in an altercation at a mobile home park Wednesday night.
SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect and Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy were injured Wednesday during an incident in which shots were fired.
DES MOINES -- The architect of a plan to shrink state government’s footprint for buildings its owns acknowledges it hasn’t worked as hoped, bu…
A woman charged with driving three people to a Morningside house, where they fired numerous shots into the home and killed a Sioux City teenager, has agreed to plead guilty to her role in the shooting.
Before Judge James Daane
What percentage of cases are the omicron variant? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Which areas are the least vaccinated? Find out with these charts and maps.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors decided against a 22% pay increase for themselves.