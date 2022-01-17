 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $170,000

Adorable clean updated Morningside home a few blocks away from Morningside University. Two bedroom, 1 (recently renovated) bathroom, with a lot of natural light throughout. Backyard features privacy fencing, two storage sheds, a gazebo and beautiful established landscaping with lots of room to entertain. Full basement finished aside from mechanical\laundry room providing plenty of extra space!!!

