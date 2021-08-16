2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For J.D. Scholten, Thursday night was one he will never forget.
DES MOINES -- Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two Republican U.S. House members and fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl.
SIOUX CITY -- A motorcycle driver was killed Thursday after hitting a semi trailer at a Sioux City intersection.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff are among the fastest-growing cities in the metro area, according to new Census Bureau data.
If you haven’t been to a concert in the last 20 months, Saturday’s Shinedown event at Battery Park may have been a real eye-opener.
DES MOINES -- With cases and hospitalizations spiking once again — despite the availability of a vaccine — Iowa is experiencing its third sig…
PONCA, Neb. -- A man who admitted to investigators that he has a foot fetish is charged with sucking on the toes of at least nine children and…
Alexa Sheeder died from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett.
SIOUX CITY -- During a special meeting held Tuesday in the Sioux City Council Chambers, members of the public and community leaders expressed …