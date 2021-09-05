2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $177,500

Urban living at it`s best. Gorgeous corner unit condo with a killer view. It overlooks the Promenade Courtyard and Historic 4th Street. Huge windows in the living room afford you this view. Features an open concept with many high end finishes. Newer flooring, lighting, and extended size granite bar/island. The Master Suite has a huge walkin closet and master bath with a large Jacuzzi tub and a separate tile shower. Condo owners have access to workout facility on site and also the Sioux City Skywalk system. All this at your fingertips!!!!