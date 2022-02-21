 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,000

Lots of new in this 2 bedroom home. Fresh paint and new flooring plus original hardwood. New roof and sheeting; new siding and shingles on the extra large 2 stall garage that has a new overhead wifi opener. Also newer entry doors and windows. Partially finished lower level with 2 additional non-conforming bedrooms

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News