Super cute, move in ready, Morningside gem!! This adorable home has 2 bed and 2bath,including an awesome finished basement with a functioning BAR!! Entertain all your guests down here and enjoy some Football time, if you wish!! Tons of space for the kids to play as well. Private fenced in back yard with a nice deck for grilling. There is a nice screened in front porch, Parking available in front or back. Enjoy this home in they heart of Morningside and Schedule a showing today before it disappears!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,950
