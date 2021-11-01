 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,950

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,950

This is a great home with lots of charm inside and out!! Original hard wood floor and build in original shelves and glass doors on both sides of the original fire place. the home still has a lot of custom original wood trim and woodwork. finished and updated basement, long driveway with two sheds out back. Its located right across the street from the new Bryant school. Don`t miss out on this great home...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

Smiles and pats on the back were replaced by tears and hugs after Remsen St. Mary’s beat Kingsley-Pierson 46-6 in an Iowa 8-player second round game here Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News