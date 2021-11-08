Come take a look at this quaint, 1950's updated ranch home located on a quiet street, with custom made light fixtures, a half barn door, hardwood floors and so much more. The full, partially finished basement has room to grow for additional bedrooms and with sliders off the master bedroom to the covered deck and fenced yard you will feel at home relaxing around the backyard firepit and outdoor grilling station too. In the back of the property is a 28'x28' climate controlled (window a/c units and in-floor heat) building with alley access and is tall enough for a hoist and large enough for all your toys! Plenty of off street parking for the boat and camper too. New interior paint (2021), new siding & windows (2020), new roof (2017). A basic AHS home will be included with an acceptable offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $180,000
