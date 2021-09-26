Garage lovers and buyers looking for updated homes, look no further!! This Morningside bungalow has loads of upgrades and is simply gorgeous. The main floor has a brand new kitchen with new flooring, lighting, cabinets, quartz counters and built in breakfast nook. The main floor bathroom has been redone in beautiful tile. There many new windows and doors throughout. The basement has been finished to include a modern family room with electric fireplace, an incredible tiled bathroom with walk-in shower, a den currently used as a bedroom, and a light, clean storage\utility\laundry area with walkout to the front garage. The exterior has newer (2019) siding and roofs (2018) on all of the buildings, and there is an awesome entertaining area on the front garage. The quarter-acre lot has a large two stall garage and another one stall garage with shed attached. Loads of parking and space for outdoor fun..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $180,000
