2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $182,950

Currently being used as a 3 bedroom, 1 office. 1 room is a conforming bedroom and the seller is offering $3,000 toward an egress window for one of the rooms downstairs, making this 1++ bedroom a 2+ bedroom. This cute home feels like a cottage away from the city. Just 2 blocks off of the concrete road, pull into the oversized 1 stall garage. Walk to the door, while hearing the rustle of the leaves, in this hidden home. As you walk in, check out the natural wood, beautiful ceiling and the layout of this unique home. 1 bedroom and 1 bath upstairs, along with 2 non~conforming bedrooms downstairs (no egress) and a bathroom downstairs. This home has the benefit of city water but the tranquility of a home in the country. Did I mention there is a patio and fire pit for whatever your evenings may bring??