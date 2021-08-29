Step inside this charming 2 + bedroom home, located 2 blocks from Spalding Elementary school, and imagine calling it home. The main floor boasts a nice family room for entertaining and included is the gas fireplace for those extra cozy winter nights. The original kitchen has access to an open stair case leading to the upstairs. The dining room has easy access to the backyard. The cozy upstairs has two bedrooms and a simple half bath. Open all the doors and be sure to check out the additional storage through out the upstairs. The basement has a family/rec room, another area that had been a bedroom however it does not have an egress window, and lots of storage areas. New water heater 02/21. Be sure to spend some time seeing all that the backyard has to offers. A 16 x 18 deck is just off the dining room and leads out to the back yard. The fenced in yard includes a sprinkler system, a gazebo, metal shed and a pool! The pool does need a new liner. Lots of plants and trees along with the great deck, are sure to offer you lots of entertaining opportunities or providing you a nice spot to read a book. The attached garage has access to the backyard. A front porch also gives you another spot to enjoy the comings and goings of the neighborhood. This home is ready for you to add your own touches and making of memories. Seller including one year AHS Home Warranty. Buyers agent to verify room dimensions.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $188,950
