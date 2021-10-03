LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This beautiful ranch home sits in the heart of Morningside, across the street from Sunnyside Elementary. Not far, just blocks away is East Middle and East High School. This house features Harwood floors, (in good shape) fireplace in the large family room to gather or entertain. Currently there is main floor laundry, plus can be moved back to the lower level. On the main floor there are 2 spacious bedrooms, full bath, laundry and kitchen. The lower level has a large laundry storage area, with a half bath included in this area. An additional family room down and a bedroom with no egress window. The heating/cooling, windows, and roof have been replaced in the last 5 years. Little TLC and this house could be everything you want it to be. Seller to pay buyer $2,200.00 for carpet and paint allowance at close...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $189,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl.
SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.
SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are working to confirm the identity of a man who entered the Missouri River, Tuesday night.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Trial date scheduled for Muscatine woman who allegedly taped herself molesting a child and sold the video
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a boy.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police arrested a Jackson, Nebraska, man early Monday after a chase involving a stolen pickup truck.