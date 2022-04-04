 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $189,950

Urban living with a view. This modern loft has incredible views of Historic 4th St and the relaxing river. It features many contemporary touches including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood floors, and private washer and dryer. In the master you will find luxuries such as... double sinks, a great walk in closet, a glass/tile shower, and a separate jacuzzi tub. Enjoy carefree living without worrying about the normal exterior maintenance of a traditional single family home, so sit back and let your Home Owners Association take care of it for you. You will love the convenience of the attached parking garage, sky-walk access, secure building access after business hours, and the onsite fitness room You are going to love it here at 4th & Jackson!!! Priced to Sell so Look Today or Cry Tomorrow!

