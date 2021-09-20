Come home to 1421 West Burton Street, a cute as can be bungalow sitting on an in-town acreage. Close to schools, interstate, and more, this adorable house offers so much to those looking for just-enough space inside but plenty of room and privacy outside. Arriving you will appreciate the newer exterior: driveway, siding, stone work, soffits, roof, garage door, windows. Inside you will adore the cozy charm of the living area, adorable eat-in kitchen, complete with white cabinets, granite counters, built-ins, hickory hard woods, and access to the back deck. The main floor features the tastefully decorated master bedroom, which has its own 1/2 bath, the spare bedroom, and the newer full bathroom with upgraded finishes. Downstairs you will love the large open living space, with a bar, plus a 3rd conforming bedroom which features new carpet. Also down here is the utility/laundry area. Outside, you will find so much nature to enjoy, neighbors who are not too close, a large storage building, and so much more potential. Come home to 1421 Burton Street today! [New septic system to be installed prior to closing. Buyer and buyer agent to verify room dimensions]
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $192,500
