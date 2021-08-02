2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $219,950

Pristine 1 1/2 story, 2 PLUS bedroom home with formal dining, Newer kitchen, 3 seasons room off living room, room for 2 more bedrooms and bath in floored attic. 2 car garage plus camper parking in concrete alley. Beautiful park like fenced back yard with Custom flower beds. The partially finished basement includes bedroom (no egress) family room and large laundry, furnace , 21 windows, radon system, water service line, patio off three season room. There are hardwoods but if carpet removed may need sanding ,tub faucets 2018, pluming to w/d and kitchen sink, 3 Mullen awnings 15, plumbing, siding, Insulation 14 furnace 2015, ( has Kalin's annual inspection $208 ish per year just done), WH 2019AC 2012. Fresh neutral paint colors completed 2020. PLUS 3 seasons porch off living room. A really special home, a must see.