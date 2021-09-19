Light and bright home that offers a wonderful open concept living room with new carpet, a dining room and kitchen all with vaulted ceilings. Dining area has a bay window and could be as big or small as you want depending on your family size. Kitchen has clean and sturdy oak cabinets, lots of countertop space, a breakfast bar and wood floors. There are two bedrooms on the main. The master bedroom has his and her closets, a tray ceiling with fan and a spacious master bath. Master bath has a 3 foot walk-in shower with glass door and large oak vanity. The main bath has a linen closet, one piece tub/shower for easy maintenance and oak vanity. Main floor laundry for great convenience. The home also has a full finished basement with a bedroom/den and 'L'shaped family room for over flow company or that great man cave with room for game/pool table The outdoor living space consists of a beautiful deck and wonderful landscaping. This is a townhouse so it has no association dues...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district plans to purchase 16,000 rapid COVID-19 tests for students who experience symptoms during the scho…
UPDATED: 9 candidates seek 3 seats on Sioux City school board; Alarcon-Flory lone incumbent to run again
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board will have at least two new members as the field was finalized Thursday with a total of nine candidat…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme to steal gove…
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task is seeking the following person:
LANSING, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon has been placed on probation and must pay a fine and restitution for falsifying patient …
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of having sexual contact several times with an underage girl during a four-year period was arrested Thursday.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who on Tuesday skipped trial on charges related to a high-speed chase was arrested early Wednesday after leadin…
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public schools Superintendent Paul Gausman said Monday the district is unsure if President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vacci…