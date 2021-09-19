2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $240,000

Light and bright home that offers a wonderful open concept living room with new carpet, a dining room and kitchen all with vaulted ceilings. Dining area has a bay window and could be as big or small as you want depending on your family size. Kitchen has clean and sturdy oak cabinets, lots of countertop space, a breakfast bar and wood floors. There are two bedrooms on the main. The master bedroom has his and her closets, a tray ceiling with fan and a spacious master bath. Master bath has a 3 foot walk-in shower with glass door and large oak vanity. The main bath has a linen closet, one piece tub/shower for easy maintenance and oak vanity. Main floor laundry for great convenience. The home also has a full finished basement with a bedroom/den and 'L'shaped family room for over flow company or that great man cave with room for game/pool table The outdoor living space consists of a beautiful deck and wonderful landscaping. This is a townhouse so it has no association dues...