 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $260,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $260,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $260,000

New construction home in Morningside. This brand new build comes with a TAXABATEMENT and features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor. The basement is framed out and ready to be finished. This one won't last long!! Room measurements are estimates. Buyer's agent to verify. Parcel will be split in half prior to closing...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News