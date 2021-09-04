New construction home in Morningside. This brand new build comes with a TAXABATEMENT and features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor. The basement is framed out and ready to be finished. This one won't last long!! Room measurements are estimates. Buyer's agent to verify. Parcel will be split in half prior to closing...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $260,000
SIOUX CITY -- Dive crews recovered a pickup truck and the remains of its driver from the Missouri River Sunday morning.
SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a man who died after his pickup truck went into the Missouri River on Saturday.
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for possessing a gun while selling marijuana.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.
SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.