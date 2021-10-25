2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $265,000

Location, location, location!! This sprawling ranch has over 3,340 finished square feet. This is a solid, energy efficient home on an almost quarter acre lot. The main floor hosts the kitchen with new appliances, butler`s pantry, a large living room, dining room, and a spacious family room with a gas fireplace with a slider to the backyard. Also on the main: 2 large master bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and main floor laundry. The basement has two more rooms that are currently being used as bedrooms; one is quite large!! There is another bathroom downstairs as well as two really good sized rooms for entertaining. Who wouldn`t want all of this space? Updates: Stainless steel appliances, furnace and A\C (2017), radon mitigation system (2017), new shingles (2020), new retaining wall in backyard (2021), new 12x10 shed wired with electricity (2021), and updates to the garage ~ additional electric panel, new insulation, garage heater installed, and 220 outlet added!! All kitchen appliances come with the home as well as the water softener. The new washer\dryer and the basement refrigerator are negotiable. There is a sprinkler system for the yard ~ the back is beautiful, quiet, and serene!! Sit on the covered deck and enjoy. If you need a large home with ample storage and want to put your stamp on a new place with your choice of finishes, this home is for you!!!!